AmonD Market Cap Hits $1.26 Million (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $6,395.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,430,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

