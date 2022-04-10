Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.56.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

