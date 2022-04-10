Analysts Anticipate Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enviva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.20. Enviva reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enviva.

EVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

EVA traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $82.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,166. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.86 and a beta of 1.07. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $46.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is -471.23%.

In other Enviva news, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Enviva by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,957,530,000 after buying an additional 14,211,548 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the third quarter valued at $13,971,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enviva by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after buying an additional 107,015 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at $6,934,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the third quarter valued at $3,894,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

