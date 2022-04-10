Analysts Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). ImmunoGen reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 64.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 31,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after buying an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 29.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.53. 1,860,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.25. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

