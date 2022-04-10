Analysts Anticipate Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Post $0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.88. Interactive Brokers Group posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.87. 534,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,168. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $1,235,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 647,631 shares of company stock worth $44,374,665. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,976,000 after purchasing an additional 246,512 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,494,000 after acquiring an additional 91,395 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,141,000 after acquiring an additional 85,055 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,217,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,087,000 after acquiring an additional 24,423 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.