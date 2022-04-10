Analysts Anticipate Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Intrusion posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 258.42% and a negative return on equity of 244.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

INTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intrusion during the third quarter worth $2,650,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Intrusion by 59.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 120,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intrusion by 8,594.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intrusion by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Intrusion in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

INTZ opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

