Analysts Anticipate Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kore Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.11). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kore Group.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

KORE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

NYSE:KORE opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.41. Kore Group has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,153,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

