Analysts Anticipate Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to Announce -$0.92 EPS

Analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the lowest is ($0.97). Lumos Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($3.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumos Pharma.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $2,467,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.40.

About Lumos Pharma (Get Rating)

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.