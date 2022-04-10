Analysts Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Robert Half International posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Robert Half International stock opened at $110.40 on Friday. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

