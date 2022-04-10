Analysts Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Brokerages predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) will report $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.69 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.87.

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,534,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

