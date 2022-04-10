Analysts Anticipate Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $325.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will report sales of $325.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.50 million and the highest is $388.22 million. Walker & Dunlop posted sales of $224.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $126.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,014. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.00. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $156.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

