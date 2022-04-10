Analysts Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.12). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASC. StockNews.com started coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,768,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 72,903 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASC opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

About Ardmore Shipping (Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.