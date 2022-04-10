Analysts Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.02. Cutera reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 171.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the third quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.62. The company had a trading volume of 217,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,263. Cutera has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 937.56 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

