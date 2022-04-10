Analysts Expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.43. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. 290,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 549,759 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,542,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 400,962 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 355,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

