Analysts Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSLGet Rating) will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $1.77. Global Ship Lease posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 247.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $153.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

GSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.24. 1,231,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $30.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

