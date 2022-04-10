Analysts Expect HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HF Sinclair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.83. HF Sinclair reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $7.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HF Sinclair.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HF Sinclair stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.65. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HF Sinclair (DINO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.