Analysts Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $234.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) to announce $234.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $236.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.16 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $317.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTGR. StockNews.com began coverage on NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 49,273.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,115 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $21,698,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,398,000 after acquiring an additional 532,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $7,271,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 444.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.02. 184,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,703. The firm has a market cap of $675.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.74. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

