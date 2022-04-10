Analysts Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) to announce sales of $142.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.80 million. Renasant posted sales of $190.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $598.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $585.20 million to $613.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $643.50 million, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $660.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Renasant by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at $2,811,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.1% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 150,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 15.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,050,000 after buying an additional 556,323 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.83. 365,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,975. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. Renasant has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $45.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

About Renasant (Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.