Analysts Expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.37. VSE reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $512.40 million, a PE ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 1.51. VSE has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VSE by 74.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in VSE by 194.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

