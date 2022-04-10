Analysts Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target at $76.43

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.43.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
BTAI opened at $17.11 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.
