Analysts Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target at $76.43

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

BTAI opened at $17.11 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

