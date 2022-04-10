Analysts Set SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target at $33.43

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the third quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 194,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,732. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $405.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. On average, research analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.