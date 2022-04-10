Analysts Set Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) PT at $85.54

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.13.

AUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

AUY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,801,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,070,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

