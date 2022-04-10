Analyzing BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) and UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN)

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) and UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.5% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of UMC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BRP Group and UMC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRP Group currently has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.03%. Given BRP Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than UMC.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and UMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -5.40% 6.29% 2.91% UMC N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

BRP Group has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMC has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRP Group and UMC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $567.29 million 5.03 -$30.65 million ($0.59) -42.07 UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UMC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRP Group.

Summary

BRP Group beats UMC on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families. The Specialty segment delivers specialty insurers, professionals, individuals, and industry businesses the access to specialty markets, as well as capabilities and programs requiring underwriting and placement. This segment also operates as a managing general agent of the Future platform, which delivers proprietary, technology-enabled insurance solutions. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in its communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions, including Medicare and Medicare Advantage to seniors and Medicare-eligible individuals through a network of primarily independent contractor agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About UMC (Get Rating)

UMC, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance claims and accounts receivable management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

