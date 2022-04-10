Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Anthem by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after buying an additional 671,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after buying an additional 588,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Anthem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $494.43.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $520.67. 1,368,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,391. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.53 and a 1-year high of $526.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $467.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

