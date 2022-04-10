Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,973 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.1% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its stake in Apple by 68.8% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.87.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

