Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.80

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.80 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 44936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.26).
The stock has a market cap of £12.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.34.
Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile (LON:AGM)
