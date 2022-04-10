Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.80

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.80 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 44936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.26).

The stock has a market cap of £12.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.34.

Get Applied Graphene Materials alerts:

Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Graphene Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Graphene Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.