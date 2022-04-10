Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,406,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.39 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.02 and its 200-day moving average is $140.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

