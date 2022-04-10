Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 193.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 19.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.76.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.37. 1,581,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,390. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.72. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.