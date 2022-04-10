Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Receives $120.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ARCH traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.94. 1,101,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,378. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $163.99.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 60.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.52%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

