Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARCO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.13.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

ARCO stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $8.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $777.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.51 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 274,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 211,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 983,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcos Dorados (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.