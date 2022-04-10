Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 333,204 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $6,893,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, April 8th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 200,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $4,142,000.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,938 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 652,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 81,093 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,809,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARQT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

