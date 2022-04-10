Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 156.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,251 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $131.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,695. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $924,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,640,391. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

