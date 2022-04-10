ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $129.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in ASGN by 2.9% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 10.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.7% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.43. ASGN has a 12-month low of $91.61 and a 12-month high of $131.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

