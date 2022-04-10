Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 25,879 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1,679.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $169.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.96.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

