Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $4.91 Million in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 292,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 47.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 103,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 33,227 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 19.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,365 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on HTLD shares. StockNews.com cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of HTLD opened at $12.96 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Heartland Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.