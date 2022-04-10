AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.95.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 55,227,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,163,644. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

