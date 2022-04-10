Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.0% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $55.17. 24,612,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $311.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.