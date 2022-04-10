Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $40.94. 6,556,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,153. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

