Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $382,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.98. 5,438,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

