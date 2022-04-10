Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 8,350 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skillz alerts:

In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,054,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,866,346. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Skillz’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.