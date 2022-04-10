Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,516 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $147,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,600. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.15. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

