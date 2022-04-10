Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autohome during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Autohome by 32.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

ATHM stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $96.75.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Autohome Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

