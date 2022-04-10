B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives $7.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

B2Gold stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,116,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,405,987. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

