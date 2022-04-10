Banano (BAN) Price Reaches $0.0166 on Top Exchanges

Banano (BAN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Banano has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. Banano has a market cap of $22.35 million and $147,922.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,329 coins and its circulating supply is 1,346,945,874 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

