Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) to announce sales of $125.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.60 million and the lowest is $125.11 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $113.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $550.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $547.36 million to $552.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $638.02 million, with estimates ranging from $618.11 million to $653.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford purchased 8,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 356,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,145. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.77 million, a P/E ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.67.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

