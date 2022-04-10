Barclays Cuts American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $6.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXL. StockNews.com started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.30.

AXL stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $773.88 million, a P/E ratio of 225.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

