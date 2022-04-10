Barclays Cuts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $140.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Visteon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.27.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $98.78 on Thursday. Visteon has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.06.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Visteon by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Visteon by 7.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Visteon by 493.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 51,785 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Visteon by 11.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

