Barclays Trims Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Target Price to $100.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.24.

NYSE:ALV opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

