Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $487.95 Million

Brokerages expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) to report $487.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $487.30 million and the highest is $488.60 million. Beazer Homes USA posted sales of $549.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

BZH traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $14.32. 363,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,564. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 15.69. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

