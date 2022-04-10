Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,976 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.52% of Benchmark Electronics worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHE opened at $23.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $828.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.01. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.32.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $633.05 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

